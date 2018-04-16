9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Khloé Kardashian Has ‘Basically Already Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 NBCUniversal Upfront

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

An insider tells PEOPLE, Khloe Kardashian has already forgiven Tristan Thompson.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl—she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters,” the Kardashian family source says.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source continues.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source adds. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

21 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 22 hours ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 23 hours ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 6 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 6 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 week ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Photos