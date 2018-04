Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – What’s #NickiDay without a little drama? After the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap made her triumphant return on Thursday (April 12) with “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” social media went wild, especially when Minaj’s original “MotorSport” verse surfaced online.

In the song, Minaj raps, “If Cardi B the QB/ I’m Nick Lombardi,” which many perceived to be a diss aimed at the current rap princess.

