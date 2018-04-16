Music
Home > Music

Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To Doing Weaves

Just when you thought it couldn't get any more ridiculous, Dolezal now adds hair braiding and weaving to her resume.

Written By: Clarissa Hamlin, NewsOne

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Many folks have told Rachel Dolezal that they aren’t buying anything she’s selling, but her latest side game hustle has proven that to be far from the truth.

The White controversial former NAACP leader, who made headlines in 2015 after she lied about being African-American, has a new gig styling the hair of Black women. Posting photos on her Instagram, Dolezal proved she is really doing weaves, faux locs, braids, color treatments and more.

She also got a new term for herself after her previous Afrocentric name change turned heads.

Weavologist

Issa Work Of Art

Dolls For Purchase

Selling Hoodies After H&M Hoodiegate

his list is only the beginning – Dolezal got her hands in a lot.

DON’T MISS:

Rachel Dolezal Wasn’t The First: Six More Whites Who Passed For Black

Rachel Dolezal Made A Sweatshirt To Protest H&M Failed

Rachel Dolezal

Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

24 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

Continue reading Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

[caption id="attachment_2898144" align="alignleft" width="709"] Source: Google / Getty[/caption] While Mo'Nique is fighting Netflix to treat her like the legend she is, the streaming service apparently had the audacity to debut their new documentary about Rachel Dolezal. You know the same white woman, the former head of the Spokane, WA, chapter of the NAACP, that pretended to be Black for years. Enter:  The Rachel Divide, whose trailer debuted on Thursday. And let us say, it's messy AF. But no worries, Black Twitter had a lot to say about this nonsense. Here are some of the most hilarious tweets about Ms. Rachel and her continuous trolling of us.  

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 22 hours ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 23 hours ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 6 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 6 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 week ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Photos