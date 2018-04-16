So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Attends The 50th Annual Leadership Awards Event At Lehman College

Kerry Washington took a break from her Scandal press rounds to attend the 50th Annual Leadership Awards event at Lehman College in New York City.

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The actress wore a Delpozo couture gown and was styled by Joseph Cassell. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Dvani by A&D Gem. She wore a Movado watch (whom she has had a partnership with). Her clutch was by Roger Vivier.

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Her half up, half down hairstyle was done by Takisha Sturdivant-Drew in a curly, natural style. Her makeup artist for the evening, Rebecca Restrepo, gave her a natural pink lip and rosy cheeks.

The Lehman College students seemed really happy to have Washington there! What fun.

Beauties, we have to know, is this outfit HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below.

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Looks Like A Floral Fantasy In Dolce And Gabbana

Kerry Washington Glows On The Cover Of Allure: ‘I Wear My Natural Hair Now For My Children’

Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

La La Anthony and Kerry Washington

La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks

Kerry Washington and Lala Anthony were serving some serious LEWKS on Thursday evening at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City for the 2017 FGI Night Of Stars Modern Voices Gala in NYC. You don't want to miss these looks.

Photos