A Tussle With Tassles: Did Tiffany Haddish Or Janelle Monae Style This Skirt The Best?

Color and fringe are IN for Spring/Summer 2018, so it’s no surprise that two of our favorite leading ladies were spotted wearing the same $995.00 Alice and Olivia Merrill Embellished Maxi Skirt.

The skirt was first worn by Tiffany Haddish for Essence Magazine‘s 11th Annual Black Women In Hollywood event.

Tiffany styled the look just like Saks Fifth Avenue did on their site, pairing it with a $395.00 Alice and Olivia Sequined Angular Crop Top and platform gold peep-toe pumps. She paired it with a red clutch. She wore her hair in a bob for this look. Tiffany was honored at the event.

Janelle Monae stepped out on Tuesday evening to Cardi B.’s Gold Album release party at the Moxy Hotel in New York City. The singer and actress paired the skirt with a sequin jacket. While Haddish gave us a pale pink lip with her ensemble, Monae gave us a bold, bright pink lip. I’m also here for Monae’s fun eye makeup. Serve!

Beauties, we have to know: who styled this look best? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

