Will Lil Wayne Get Back The Child Support He Paid For A Child That Isn’t His? [EXCLUSIVE]

A woman years ago claimed that Lil Wayne fathered her son. A judge ruled that he pay nearly $5,000 a month and for his medical insurance and has been. Lil Wayne took a paternity test and he isn’t the father.

The team thinks he should get his money back, but that probably won’t happen. Safaree was robbed and the entire ordeal was caught on camera. Three men were arrested including one of which Safaree allegedly knew.

