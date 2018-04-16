1 reads Leave a comment
A woman years ago claimed that Lil Wayne fathered her son. A judge ruled that he pay nearly $5,000 a month and for his medical insurance and has been. Lil Wayne took a paternity test and he isn’t the father.
The team thinks he should get his money back, but that probably won’t happen. Safaree was robbed and the entire ordeal was caught on camera. Three men were arrested including one of which Safaree allegedly knew.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Lil Wayne Wants Birdman To Handover Contracts For Nicki Minaj & Drake
RELATED: Why Lil Wayne Threatened Fans At His Concert [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Lil Wayne Issues Gun Threat To Crowd [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Rewatch Beyonce’s Epic Coachella Performance [VIDEO]
- Why Khloe Kardashian Will Probably Stay With Tristan Thompson [EXCLUSIVE]
- Will Lil Wayne Get Back The Child Support He Paid For A Child That Isn’t His? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Goes In On Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE]
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Attends The 50th Annual Leadership Awards Event At Lehman College
- Why No One Can Beat The Golden State Warriors [EXCLUSIVE]
- A Tussle With Tassles: Did Tiffany Haddish Or Janelle Monae Style This Skirt The Best?
- Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To Doing Weaves
- How Mariah Carey’s Admission To Being Bipolar Can Help Others [EXCLUSIVE]
- Nicki Minaj Blames Cardi B For “MotorSport” Drama
Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends
20 photos Launch gallery
Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends
1. Trina was one of Wayne’s first celebrity relationships back in 2005. The two remain friends to this day.Source:Getty 1 of 20
2. Friends no more, but Birdman and Lil Wayne were so close at one point, they openly kissed on the mouth.Source:Getty 2 of 20
3. Since discovering Nicki Minaj in 2008, the pair have been loyal comrades.Source:Getty 3 of 20
4. No one on the corner has swagger like Weezy, ‘Ye, Jay and Tip.Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have built such a great rapport, they have a joint album together.Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. The self-proclaimed best rapper alive and the greatest current NBA Champion LeBron James have been friends for years.Source:Getty 6 of 20
7. Wayne and Diddy often chop it up about boss talk.Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. Bow Wow and Wayne go back to their “Lil” days.Source:Getty 8 of 20
9. Of course, there’s no Drizzy without Weezy.Source:Getty 9 of 20
10. Lil Wayne is a sports fan and pretty good pals with Stephen A. Smith.Source:Getty 10 of 20
11. Justin Bieber and Lil Wayne both spend a lot of time in Miami; that’s how their relationship has grown.Source:Getty 11 of 20
12. Floyd Mayweather is another famous friend from Wayne’s Miami life.Source:Getty 12 of 20
13. Jesse Jackson a fan of Weezy’s? Who knew.Source:Getty 13 of 20
14. Yeezy and Weezy always show love when they’re around each other.Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. Skateboard Wayne and Adrien Brody are pals.Source:Getty 15 of 20
16. DJ Khaled has worked with Wayne several times, and the two have built a great friendship.Source:Getty 16 of 20
17. Lil Wayne admitted to having a crush on Ciara back in 2006. They both have since moved on, but remain friends.Source:Getty 17 of 20
18. Serena Williams and Lil Wayne can both talk about being the greatest at what they do.Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. Eminem and Lil Wayne have both reached pinnacles in their career that no one else has. What a way to bond.Source:Getty 19 of 20
20. Christina Milian and Lil Wayne were a little more than just friends. But after their split, they remained cordial.Source:Getty 20 of 20
comments – add yours