Rickey Smiley’s Uncle Bruce Goes In On Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley is on the phone with his Uncle Bruce and he mentioned he didn’t like some of the people on the show. Uncle Bruce really doesn’t like Gary With Da Tea and talked about how his breath smells like dog. He also doesn’t agree with the outfits he wears.

Gary tried to fire back with jokes and they were pretty good. Uncle Barry also mentioned that he sings “YMCA” at karaoke. Uncle Barry will be back soon to talk trash.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

