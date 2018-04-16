The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Mariah Carey’s Admission To Being Bipolar Can Help Others [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Jeff Johnson is back and talked about the case surrounding Lakeith Smith. Him and a couple other boys tried to rob a house and an officer killed one of them. Lakeith will now serve 65 years for murder even though he didn’t shoot anyone.

Mariah Carey recently came out and talked about how she is bipolar. She has been struggling with it for 17 years and just became comfortable enough to talk about it. Jeff loves the fact that she was transparent and we must keep talking and helping others out in the community that deal with mental health issues.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Struggles With Bipolar Disorder

RELATED: Nick Cannon Speaks About Mariah Carey’s Break Up With Billionaire [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Mariah Carey Working On A New Album With Roc Nation?

The Latest:

10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career

Continue reading 10 Facts About Mariah Carey’s Career

10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career

Happy Birthday to Mariah Carey! Here are 10 facts about the Grammy winning artist!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 22 hours ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 23 hours ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 6 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 6 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 week ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Photos