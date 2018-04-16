How Mariah Carey’s Admission To Being Bipolar Can Help Others [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is back and talked about the case surrounding Lakeith Smith. Him and a couple other boys tried to rob a house and an officer killed one of them. Lakeith will now serve 65 years for murder even though he didn’t shoot anyone.
Mariah Carey recently came out and talked about how she is bipolar. She has been struggling with it for 17 years and just became comfortable enough to talk about it. Jeff loves the fact that she was transparent and we must keep talking and helping others out in the community that deal with mental health issues.
