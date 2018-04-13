Feature Story
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting Kanye On His Record Player

He took his 'Graduation' seriously.

A Washington high school teacher had one rule for his students when they were about to take their physics midterm.

No cell phones.

This however was unacceptable for one bright mind, since he couldn’t seem to get through a test without Kanye West.

How was he going to play his music though?

 

The kid brought in a whole record player.

Album of choice?

The College Dropout.

 

And in case you were wondering…yes the student did ace their test.

Guess we can thank Kanye.

 

