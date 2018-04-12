News
Watch: Trick Daddy Talks Miami Culture And Hip-Hop’s Obsession With Benihana On ‘Hot Ones’

The Miami legend prays for help as he eats those hot wings

Miami legend Trick Daddy was the latest guest to take on 10 spicy hot wings on First We Feat’s insanely popular show, Hot Ones.

Throughout the interview, Trick talks about anything and everything from rappers being obsessed with Benihanna, to him being early on the internet trend, and even being “courteous” for a woman in the bedroom. The rapper also discusses the possibility of opening up his dream restaurant in Miami, which he would name T-Double D-Licious–and he would have special rates there for school teachers, because he doesn’t think they get pair enough.

Peep the whole episode below.

