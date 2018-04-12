News
Watch: Rihanna Shows Off Her Hacking Skills In New ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer

The first 'Ocean's 8' trailer is finally here!

Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, and Cate Blanchett acting together in 'Ocean's Eight'

The highly anticipated Ocean’s 8 trailer has finally arrived, and it’s getting fans super hype for the movie to come out this summer.

The film is a spinoff of the Ocean’s 11 franchise, and stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah PaulsonAwkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter. Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, who is the sister to George Clooney‘s Danny, and has been scheming for “five years, eight months, and 12 days” on how to pull off her next heist–which is what the film is all about.

Throughout the trailer, the team of women attempt to infiltrate the Met Gala, and Rihanna’s character uses her skills to hack the system so everyone involved can potentially walk away with $16.5 million dollars.

Photos