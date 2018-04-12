News
Watch: The Weeknd Drops Another Video For His Melancholy Track, “Call Out My Name”

He just dropped the official video after sharing a Spotify-exclusive earlier this month

The Weeknd shared a Spotify-exclusive video for “Call Out My Name” earlier this month, and now he returns with another video for the track.

Dubbed the song’s “main video,” the new “Call Out My Name” visual follows Abel wandering through some empty streets as he sings along to the heartfelt lyrics. The entire video transforms into black and white before the Canadian singer is transported into burning plains, where he is surrounded by all sorts of wildlife.

Watch the Saul Germaine-directed “Call Out My Name” video below. You can also catch The Weeknd’s performances via livestream this and next weekend for his headlining performances at Coachella.

Photos