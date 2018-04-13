FreeMeekMill – Watch Meek Mill Taste Freedom In His “1942 Flows” Video

Meek Mill remains behind bars, that isn’t stopping him from releasing this new video for his hit single “1942 Flows”. On Monday (April 9), Meek ventured back into this 2017 album Wins and Losses to liberate his latest visual, for “1942 Flows.”

Today, more news surfaced regarding Meek Mill, and according to social media, Meek may be getting out Monday. Now this hasn’t been confirmed, but the news has been floating around, and even posted by T.I on Instagram.

Watch the new video below – #FREEMEEKMILL

