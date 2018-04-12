Traffic Violation

Cincinnati Police Hold Press Conference After Death of Kyle Plush

Written By: Nia Noelle

A full investigation is underway after the death of 16 year old Kyle Plush of Cincinnati.  Plush called 911 twice from his family vehicle in distress asking for help from near Seven Hills School Tuesday night.

A 911 operator answered Plush’s calls but claims she was not able to fully communicate with him or locate him during the calls.  Reports say that during his calls Plush asked nfor help and saying “he was trapped in a van in the school parking lot.”   Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco said Kyle died from asphyxiation due to a chest compression.  No officers were dispatched at the call and Plush was found dead that evening after his parents tracked his location through his cell phone.

The 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave until the full investigation has been completed

 

