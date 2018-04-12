Music
Home > Music

Season 2 Of OWN’s “Black Love” Explores The Love Stories Of Sterling K. Brown, Tina Knowles, Tamia & More

Discover the love stories behind some of your favorite Black celebs' relationships on season 2 of 'Black Love.'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

“Black Love” is back on OWN for a second season of love in color. Dive into the love stories of ‘This Is Us’ star Sterling K. Brown and his real life wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, Mama Knowles-Lawson and her beau Richard Lawson, gospel power house Kirk Franklin & his wife Tammy and more.

Peep the sneak peek above.

RELATED LINKS

#CouplesWeLove: Solange &amp; Alan Got That Artsy Black Love

#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can’t Even Be Mad

#CouplesWeLove: Oprah &amp; Stedman’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 4 hours ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 5 hours ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 5 hours ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 2 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 2 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 4 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 6 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 7 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 7 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 7 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
Photos