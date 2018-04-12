Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged Love Child

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

It had previously been reported that Lil Wayne may have had a love child by the name of Dwayne Brown by a woman name Keiotia Watson back in 2001.

According to TMZ, they got a hold of the results from Lil Wayne’s paternity test and it turns out that he is NOT the father, in fact there is ZERO chance that Lil Wayne is the father. So as it stands, he is still the father of four beautiful children and not five.

The Louisiana judge who had originally ruled in favor of Watson after she had filed her legal documents to establish paternity and receive child support, ruled for Lil Wayne to Pay $5K per month, but will now have to drop the whole motion.

Now, just a question, we get the child’s first name being Lil Wayne and his father shared name of Dwayne, but don’t most times when the child does not have the fathers last name they naturally get the last name of the mother. So whose last name is Brown?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 2 hours ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 2 hours ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 12 hours ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 2 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 2 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 4 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 6 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 7 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 7 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 7 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Photos