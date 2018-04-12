News
Home > News

OOOUUUUU!!! : Take A Look At The NSFW Trailer For Young M.A.’s New All-Girl Porno

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Ma Gets Behind The Camera To Direct All Girl Adult Movie For Porn Hub

Young M.A. is out here proving she’s more than just a rapper by taking a seat in the directors chair. She is the first artist to direct a movie in a new series called “The Visionaries Directors’ Club“.

“It’s about a girl, a virgin…It’s her birthday and a friend kinda like sends her off to this place where she’s mysteriously walking through different rooms and stuff and finding out, you know, paradise.”

M.A was given complete access some of Porn Hubs biggest stars to shoot her movie such as Anya Ivy, Yara Skye, Zoey Reyes, Jenna Sativa, Shyla Jennings, Gina Valentina, Honey Gold, Elena Koshka, Milana May, and Ana Foxxx.

Check out the NSFW trailer below:

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 8 hours ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 2 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 2 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 3 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 5 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 7 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 7 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 7 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 7 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
Photos