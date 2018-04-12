Mariah Carey Reveals That She’s Been Silently Battling Bi-Polar Disorder

Mental illness in the black community is commonly overlooked and often misunderstood. We almost never hear about celebrities talking about their battles with mental illness, but Mariah Carey has decided to courageously speak up about her battle with bi-polar II disorder.

She was first diagnosed in 2001, but she’s apparently been dealing with this all these years.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” she says. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

Mariah is reportedly currently in therapy, and she’s said to be taking medication for bipolar II disorder which involves “periods of depression and hypomania.”

More details about Mariah’s battle with bipolar II disorder will be available in PEOPLE magazine this Friday!

