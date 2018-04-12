Music
Khloé Kardashian May Be Having Early Contractions

Khloé is experiencing labor pains while dealing with Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
US-ENTERTAINMENT-NBCUNIVERSAL 2017 UPFRONT

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

There’s word that Khloé Kardashian has gone into early contractions and her family is rushing to be by her side.

It’s been quite a week for Khloé, who may be welcoming her new baby amid some serious family drama.

TMZ.com reports that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is having contractions. Rumors began circulating yesterday that she might be in labor, which came just hours before reports that her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was caught making out with another woman in public.

Sources told TMZ that Kris Jenner flew to Cleveland to be with Khloé on Wednesday morning. Kim Kardashian and other members of the family are said to be flying to Cleveland on Thursday and Friday.

Supposedly, Khloé’s baby isn’t due to arrive until later this month, so there is speculation that Tristan’s scandal could have caused her to go into contractions. There’s nothing to confirm these assumptions.

Khloé’s rumored labor drama notwithstanding, Tristan is still expected to be playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

