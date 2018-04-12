So Beautiful
Marie Claire Names Issa Rae And Yara Shahidi Two Of Their New ‘Fresh Faces’

Marie Claire admits that Hollywood is “in need of a reset” and has named their 2018 ‘Fresh Faces’ class of women. For their 5th Annual Fresh Faces party, they will be celebrating Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi and more.

Issa Rae is celebrated and gives us bright and bold makeup looks done by her makeup artists, Joanna Simkin. She’s wearing Céline and Burberry and her 80’s style earrings are by Jennifer Fisher

This purple lip is reflecting the royalty and culture queen that she is.

Rae’s makeup looks are on point and no surprise as she’s a Cover Girl ambassador. In addition to a purple lip, she gives this bright pink lip, too.

These beautiful shots are from @issarae cover shoot for #MarieClaire 💫💫

A post shared by PoshRite ✨ (@poshrite_) on

Issa Rae discusses some of the best parts of success, “I’m happy and grateful to be in a position where I can want to see something, and then support the people who are telling stories I want to see.”

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi is also celebrated by Marie Claire. The actress wears a Chanel 2018 look for her photo and her curls are popping. She gives us her signature nude lip.

She talks about turning 18 and voting, stating, “Even when you reach voting age, there are so few resources that are non-partisan in which you can develop your own political opinions. My ultimate goal is to turn the passions and interests we have into policy change.”

In addition to Rae and Shahidi, the magazine highlighted Riley Keough, Katherine Langford, and Sophie Turner.

