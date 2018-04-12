Did Tristan Thompson Intentionally Sabotage His Relationship With Khloe Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tristan Thompson has been making headlines lately after allegedly cheating on Khloe Kardashian. In multiple videos and pictures he was caught kissing women and going into hotel rooms with them. Ms. Juicy on Facebook Live talked all about it.

Most of the fans mentioned that Khloe got the karma she deserved because Tristan allegedly cheated on his ex with her. They also spoke about if he purposely did the cheating because he knows people are always watching him. What do you think?

