White Men Defending Their Women [EXCLUSIVE]

Alexis Ohanian is a ride or die for Serena Williams. Drake recently released his single “Nice For What,” and it’s all about strong Black women. He allegedly was also referring to Serena and Alexis decided to say it was only a mediocre. When he had a chance to be with her allegedly he never stood up for her.
Troy Biermann also is calling out Marlon Wayans after he made fun of his wife, Kim Zolziack. Troy commented and said he wouldn’t like it if someone talked about his daughter so don’t make fun of his wife. He doesn’t play when it comes to his family.
