Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Betrayed By Tristan Thompson Is “Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is calling all prayer warriors. Tristan Thompson got caught cheating with several different women. The tape is from October and Gary doesn’t understand why they are just getting released.

He also talked about the sexy text messages Tristan was sharing with another woman about what they would do in bed. Da Brat believes something is going on because the girl in the video looked like she was looking into a camera. We will have to just wait and see what happens.

