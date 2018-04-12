The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Betrayed By Tristan Thompson Is “Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 34 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea is calling all prayer warriors. Tristan Thompson got caught cheating with several different women. The tape is from October and Gary doesn’t understand why they are just getting released.

He also talked about the sexy text messages Tristan was sharing with another woman about what they would do in bed. Da Brat believes something is going on because the girl in the video looked like she was looking into a camera. We will have to just wait and see what happens.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Did Tristan Thompson Intentionally Sabotage His Relationship With Khloe Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Experiencing Early Contractions After Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Caught Messing With Other Women [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Who’s Badder, His Next Or His Ex?: Khloe Kardashian’s And Trina’s Hottest Instagram Pics

47 photos Launch gallery

Who’s Badder, His Next Or His Ex?: Khloe Kardashian’s And Trina’s Hottest Instagram Pics

Continue reading Who’s Badder, His Next Or His Ex?: Khloe Kardashian’s And Trina’s Hottest Instagram Pics

Who’s Badder, His Next Or His Ex?: Khloe Kardashian’s And Trina’s Hottest Instagram Pics

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 32 mins ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 2 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 2 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 3 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 5 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 6 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 6 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 6 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 7 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
Photos