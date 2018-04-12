Black Tony Breaks Down His New Car Insurance Hustle [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony is up to his old tricks again. He talked to Rickey Smiley about how he broke into the Geico office and is now selling car insurance. Black Tony isn’t taking any credit cards, but all the policies cost $50 and everyone just gets a piece of paper.
Rickey couldn’t help but laugh because Black Tony believes this is a good idea. He’s made a lot of money from this new business venture and is happy about it. Black Tony might come into the office to try and sell it.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
