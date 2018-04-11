Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio Man Goes To Jail Over A Pizza Fight!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

An Ohio man was tossed into the back of a police cruiser after he got a little too saucy with his girlfriend — by hitting her in the face with a pizza.

Kenneth Evans and the victim were squabbling inside a home in Brookfield Township when she decided things had gotten out of hand and called 911. The 24-year-old suspect initially opened the door, but when he saw cops, he tried unsuccessfully to push them out — at which point she told them the battle had started in a car on the way home from a pizzeria.

She revealed that he had punched a hole into the dashboard and hit her with the pie. According to the police report, “He was highly intoxicated and his mood was rapidly shifting. The house was completely trashed, with the couch upside down against the wall.” (WEWS)

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 1 day ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 3 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 5 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 6 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 6 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 6 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 6 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Photos