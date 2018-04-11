Ohio Man Goes To Jail Over A Pizza Fight!

An Ohio man was tossed into the back of a police cruiser after he got a little too saucy with his girlfriend — by hitting her in the face with a pizza.

Kenneth Evans and the victim were squabbling inside a home in Brookfield Township when she decided things had gotten out of hand and called 911. The 24-year-old suspect initially opened the door, but when he saw cops, he tried unsuccessfully to push them out — at which point she told them the battle had started in a car on the way home from a pizzeria.

She revealed that he had punched a hole into the dashboard and hit her with the pie. According to the police report, “He was highly intoxicated and his mood was rapidly shifting. The house was completely trashed, with the couch upside down against the wall.” (WEWS)

