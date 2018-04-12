Music
Casanova Thinks Tristan Thompson Knew He Was Being Recorded “He Must Of Just Gave Up”

"Hope This Don't Go Over Y'all Head"

Casanova

Casanova stopped by the Afternoon Wave with DJ Caesar to discuss his new EP dropping this June, and goes into SOME details of who to expect on the ‘Set Trippin’ remix – *you saw that hand gesture*.

Since it’s the talk of social media for the day, we asked Casanova his take on the Tristan Thompson / Khloe Kardashian situation and if he believes there is a “Kardashian Curse”.

Cas and Caes also discuss Kanye West, who invented trap music (pleads the fifth) and much more!

Check out the full interview and be on the look out for some more big announcements from Boom 103.9 and Casanova real soon!

