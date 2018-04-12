Republicans Managed To Make A Hearing About Russians Meddling In Our Election About Diamond And Silk

Facebook co-founder  Mark Zuckerburg spoke on Capitol Hill yesterday and today. The discussions was supposed to be about privacy concerns, Russia’s interference in elections, and the use and abuse of data . However, Republicans  managed to make the conversation  about alleged Facebook “censorship” with Trump crazies Diamond and Silk as the examples. 

Yesterday, failed presidential candidate Ted Cruz brought up the duo by whining Facebook “blocked Trump supporters Diamond and Silk’s page, with 1.2 million Facebook followers, after determining their content and brand were, quote, ‘unsafe to the community.’ To a great many Americans that appears to be a pervasive pattern of political bias.” See below:

Then today, Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) brought up them up again, saying, “Why is Facebook censoring conservative bloggers such as Diamond & Silk? That is ludicrous. They hold conservative views. That isn’t ‘unsafe.’” Zuckerburg answered, “In that specific case, our team made an enforcement error and we have already gotten in touch with them to reverse it.” See below:

To make matters even more foolish, Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) held up a poster of Diamond and Silk, and read to Zuckerberg a question from the duo, “What is unsafe about two Black women supporting President Donald J. Trump?” Zuckerberg responded with “nothing is unsafe about that” and tried to explain more but Long continued babbling.

Diamond and Silk are loving the attention. They appeared on Fox News today, claiming they are being discriminated against because they are Black women.

What a complete waste of time. Obviously, Republicans do not care about Russians  meddling in our elections. Furthermore, Facebook is a product, it’s not owned by the government, people are blocked all the time on social media. Diamond and Silk, or anyone else, can rant their foolishness elsewhere.

Photos