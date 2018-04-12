Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Battle With Bipolar Disorder

Photo by

Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Battle With Bipolar Disorder

Carey opened up for the first time about her battle with bipolar disorder since being diagnosed in 2001.

 

Music legend Mariah Carey opened up for the first time about her battle with bipolar disorder to People Magazine.

In one of the most vulnerable interviews of her storied career, Carey revealed when she was first diagnosed in 2001 she  “didn’t want to believe it.”

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” she said. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

The 48-year-old revealed she is in therapy and taking meds to manage.

“I’m actually taking medication that seems to be pretty good. It’s not making me feel too tired or sluggish or anything like that. Finding the proper balance is what is most important,” Carey told People.

You can read more of her story here.

 

