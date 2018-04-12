Entertainment
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake Bomb Threat

This guy TJ Miller can’t seem to catch a break. He was recently accused of sexually assaulting a woman while in college and pretty brutally might we add and now we have this story about him calling in a fake bomb threat.

So apparently, TJ Miller decided to call in a bomb threat stating that a woman on a train had a bomb. However, it was later discovered that Miller wasn’t even on the train in which he stated he saw a woman with a bomb.

The FBI politely picked Miller up from the LaGuardia Airport located in Queens, New York and he was later released on a $100,000 bond. Police asked Miller if he suffered from any type of mental illness and of course he said NO!

