9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
MARIAH'S WORLD Viewing Party

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Mariah tells People Magazine,

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me. It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

“For a long time I thought I had a severe sleep disorder. But it wasn’t normal insomnia and I wasn’t lying awake counting sheep. I was working and working and working … I was irritable and in constant fear of letting people down. It turns out that I was experiencing a form of mania. Eventually I would just hit a wall. I guess my depressive episodes were characterized by having very low energy. I would feel so lonely and sad — even guilty that I wasn’t doing what I needed to be doing for my career.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 1 day ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 1 day ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 3 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 5 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 6 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 6 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 6 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 6 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Photos