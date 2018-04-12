Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Cruel Parents: Little Girl Loses Her Mind When Giant Teddy Bear Suddenly Comes Alive

She may develop anxiety disorder after going through this. But, hilarious.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 29 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

There must be something in the water, as parents seem to be playing savage jokes on their kids a lot more often these days. In the clip above, one baby girl gets what looks like an awesome gift, then slowly but surely loses her sh*t when it comes alive right before her eyes. These parents might be going straight to hell, just like the mom who scared her kids with a fake tongue. Press play.

'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 29 mins ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 2 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 2 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 3 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 5 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 6 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 6 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 6 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 7 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
Photos