Tyra Banks Talks About The Gender Pay Gap, And How Women Should Ask Their Boss For A Raise

Tyra Banks and her mother, Carolyn London, are doing press runs to promote their newly released book, Perfect is Boring. The mother daughter duo went to the Strand bookstore in New York City to talk about their book, and while there Tyra Banks talked to TicToc about gender pay gap, and how women can do their best to receive the pay they deserve when at a job.

TicToc chatted with @TyraBanks, and she told us how to ask your boss for a raise #EqualPayDay #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/FugV5kfYQm — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) April 10, 2018

When talking about the subject, Banks explains a way hat women need to go to their bosses when asking for a raise. A lot of people might go to their bosses and plead for a raise, talking about the things they need–“I need this raise because I can’t pay my rent,” “I need this raise because I don’t have the money to do this or that,” Tyra shoots down that option, saying there’s a better way.

When going to your boss for a raise, the America’s Next Top Model creator urges women to tell their bosses the reason they deserve more money, and why their bosses are the ones who NEED them, and therefore need to give them a raise.

That wasn’t the only thing Tyra and her mother talked about regarding the book, either. Banks also mentions her thoughts on Kanye West, and why him being “Self-centered” is actually a good trait, because he “never dulls his shine to make anyone else feel comfortable.”

“I look at him as what a lot of people need more of. Kanye never dulls his shine to make anyone feel comfortable.” Tyra Banks mentioning Kanye in her interview with @MONEY. https://t.co/8v7xT5uzXt pic.twitter.com/zOxEbzwipo — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) April 7, 2018

