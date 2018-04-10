News
Home > News

Tyra Banks Talks About The Gender Pay Gap, And How Women Should Ask Their Boss For A Raise

Don't say why you need the money, but why you deserve it

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Tyra Banks and her mother, Carolyn London, are doing press runs to promote their newly released book, Perfect is Boring.  The mother daughter duo went to the Strand bookstore in New York City to talk about their book, and while there Tyra Banks talked to TicToc about gender pay gap, and how women can do their best to receive the pay they deserve when at a job.

When talking about the subject, Banks explains a way hat women need to go to their bosses when asking for a raise. A lot of people might go to their bosses and plead for a raise, talking about the things they need–“I need this raise because I can’t pay my rent,” “I need this raise because I don’t have the money to do this or that,” Tyra shoots down that option, saying there’s a better way.

When going to your boss for a raise, the America’s Next Top Model creator urges women to tell their bosses the reason they deserve more money, and why their bosses are the ones who NEED them, and therefore need to give them a raise.

That wasn’t the only thing Tyra and her mother talked about regarding the book, either. Banks also mentions her thoughts on Kanye West, and why him being “Self-centered” is actually a good trait, because he “never dulls his shine to make anyone else feel comfortable.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 20 hours ago
04.10.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 2 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 4 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 6 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 6 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 6 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 6 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 7 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Photos