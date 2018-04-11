Let It Burn: Usher’s Estranged Wife Officially Files for Divorce

Let It Burn: Usher’s Estranged Wife Officially Files for Divorce

Grace Miguel, estranged wife of Usher, has officially filed for divorce after separating last month.

Back in March, they released a statement announcing their split.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

According to TMZ, she filed documents on Tuesday citing irreconcilable differences. They’ve been married since 2015 and have no kids together.

Photos