Did Tristan Thompson Get Caught Up With A Side Chic At His Hotel? [VIDEO]

Posted 11 mins ago
2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers Visit The White House

According to the Daily Mail, Tristan Thompson was seen with a mystery woman while partying in New York last weekend. Meanwhile, his pregnant girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian was in Cleveland preparing to give birth. 

via Mail Online:

The NBA player was spotted getting cozy with the unidentified woman at PH-D Lounge, a rooftop bar in Manhattan on Saturday night.

Videos filmed by other club goers and exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com appear to show Thompson, 27, who is expecting a baby with reality star Khloé Kardashian, 33, leaning in for a kiss as he speaks to the woman.

Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, had Saturday night off from basketball and was in New York ahead of a Monday game against the Knicks

The unidentified woman, who had long, straight, brown hair and bright red nails, can be seen in the video draping her arm around the ballplayer’s shoulder.

The pair were filmed chatting intensely before the woman leaned her head into the hood of Thompson’s sweatshirt.

As she leans in closer, eyes closed, it appears that the couple share a kiss.

Other videos from the night show Thompson chatting with friends and dancing to music at PH-D’s Sunset Saturdays event.

Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, had Saturday night off from basketball.

His team, led by LeBron James, played in Philadelphia on Friday night, and weren’t scheduled to play another game until Monday, against the New York Knicks in Manhattan.

Video and More on the next page

