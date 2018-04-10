Eve Reveals Janet Jackson Saved Her Life When She Was Drugged At An Industry Party

Rapper Eve opened up on ‘The Talk’ about a terrifying experience that left her shaking and hysterical after being drugged at an industry party.

“I started feeling crazy and not drunk, and I knew immediately something was different, and it was weird because I was there, but I wasn’t there,” says Eve.

“Whoever I was with, I tapped them on the shoulder and said, ‘Something is wrong’, and they were like, ‘No you’re just drunk’, and I started hysterically crying.”

Eve explained she was ushered into a private room when she heard a soft, calming voice.

“It’s OK, I’ll take care of it,” she heard the woman say. Eve turned around and saw Janet Jackson standing before her.

“I was so embarrassed and I was like, ‘I didn’t want to meet you like this,” Eve recalled.

Watch below:

