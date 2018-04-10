Music
Eve Reveals Janet Jackson Saved Her Life When She Was Drugged At An Industry Party

The rapper didn't expect to meet the Queen of Rhythm Nation this way.

Posted 12 hours ago
Rapper Eve opened up on ‘The Talk’ about a terrifying experience that left her shaking and hysterical after being drugged at an industry party.

“I started feeling crazy and not drunk, and I knew immediately something was different, and it was weird because I was there, but I wasn’t there,” says Eve.

“Whoever I was with, I tapped them on the shoulder and said, ‘Something is wrong’, and they were like, ‘No you’re just drunk’, and I started hysterically crying.”

Eve explained she was ushered into a private room when she heard a soft, calming voice.

“It’s OK, I’ll take care of it,” she heard the woman say. Eve turned around and saw Janet Jackson standing before her.

“I was so embarrassed and I was like, ‘I didn’t want to meet you like this,” Eve recalled.

Watch below:

 

