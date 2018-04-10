Music
Cardi B Takes Over ‘Jimmy Fallon’ & Performs ‘Money Bags’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty

If you thought Cardi B was having the best year of her life in 2017, you haven’t seen anything yet. After releasing her debut album to rave reviews and announced her pregnancy, the Invasion Of Privacy rapper co-hosted Jimmy Fallon last night and performed a fan favorite song off the gold-selling disc, Money Bags.

During her performance, Cardi paid tribute to Linda Evangelista in custom Laurel Dewitt.

There was also a rather interesting game of “Box Of Lies”

