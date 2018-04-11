Nick Cannon Speaks About Mariah Carey’s Break Up With Billionaire [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey were married for several years and share twins together. He talked about her breaking up with her billionaire ex-fiancé and mentioned that she doesn’t play. Mariah even sued her ex-fiancè for wasting her time and won the case.

Follow @TheRSMS

Nick said he speaks to her everyday and they have a great relationship. He described her as an icon and enterprise. Nick is always standing by her no matter what and loves the fact Da Brat defends her as well as him.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Nick Cannon On Leaving “America’s Got Talent”: “One Of The Smartest Things I’ve Ever Done” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Nick Cannon Defends Working With Chris Brown On Film [VIDEO]

RELATED: 10 Facts About Mariah Carey’s Career

The Latest: