Ohio Man Donates Cadillac To A Family In Need!

It’s been a rough year for the Rios family, who are now living in Youngstown, Ohio, after they lost everything when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

But, things are looking up for them — thanks to a charity group that’s been helping families displaced by the hurricane.

The group, called Thrive Mahoning Valley, successfully and safely got the Rios family out of Puerto Rico and set them up in Ohio, even getting the father, Eric, a job.

Amazingly, life got even better for Eric and his family when a stranger heard about the challenges they were facing and donated his red Cadillac.

That stranger, Domenica Sciaretta, is retired and didn’t need the vehicle anymore. Instead of selling it, he wanted to help someone out.

So, Eric was handed the keys to his new car, which has given him the ability to get his wife and children to school and other appointments. (WKBN-TV)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: