Columbus City Schools Principal Charged with Soliciting

A Columbus City Schools Prinicipal has been charged with soliciting after an undercover arrest at an Easton Hotel. The incident occured last month and records show that Leon Leavelle responded to a Backpage ad that was placed by a detective at the Hilton in Easton.

Leavelle offered the officer $40 for sex and was taken into custody on March 24th. According to ABC6, “Leavell is the principal at Arts I.M.P.A.C.T. Middle School, adding he has been “reassigned to other duties outside of the school.”

Leavell pleaded not guilty at a Monday morning arraignment, according to court records.

