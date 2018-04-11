Police Sergeant Charged In Sexual Soliciting

A Toledo police sergeant has been arrested and charged with soliciting sexual favors on Backpage.

Sgt. Mack Collins of Maumee, Ohio, has been charged with soliciting after an undercover arrest was made at the Hilton in Easton on March 24. Police say that Leavell responded to a Backpage ad, posted by an undercover detective, offering $100 in exchange for sexual favors. Toledo Police have stated that Collins has “been stripped of his police powers” and is working off the streets until a pending investigation is completed.

Source: 10TV

