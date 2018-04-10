Is Nicki Minaj Dropping an Album on Friday?

0 reads Leave a comment
We haven’t heard from Nicki Minaj in a while. Not musically. Not through social media. Almost nothing.
Until she’s tweeted-and-deleted a couple of cryptic posts on social media over these last couple of days.
Via | HipHopDX
Nicki Minaj Tweet & Delete Leads To Album Release Theories
Nicki Minaj, who has recently been praised by both Birdman and Jack White, is no stranger to whipping the web into a frenzy with rogue — almost cryptic — posts. Sunday (April 8), she set off yet another storm of wild speculation, breaking her self-imposed social media absence to tweet “4,” before promptly erasing it.
