Is Nicki Minaj Dropping an Album on Friday?

We haven’t heard from Nicki Minaj in a while. Not musically. Not through social media. Almost nothing.

Until she’s tweeted-and-deleted a couple of cryptic posts on social media over these last couple of days.

Via | HipHopDX

Nicki Minaj Tweet & Delete Leads To Album Release Theories

Nicki Minaj, who has recently been praised by both Birdman and Jack White, is no stranger to whipping the web into a frenzy with rogue — almost cryptic — posts. Sunday (April 8), she set off yet another storm of wild speculation, breaking her self-imposed social media absence to tweet “4,” before promptly erasing it.

