T.I. to Gucci Mane: “…only fools dispute facts!”

Atlanta emcee’s T.I. and Gucci Mane are sparring on social media about who the true inventor of Trap Music is.

While it’s a little disheartening to see two elder statesmen of hip hop disagree publicly on something so seemingly trivial, I say somebody release a dis-record ASAP because it just ain’t enough good battles in rap right now.

I digress. . .

Via | HotNewHipHop

T.I. Refutes Gucci Mane’s Claim That He Invented Trap Music

T.I. has the receipts.

When Gucci Mane took to Instagram on Saturday to proclaim himself “The Inventor of Trap Music”, naturally there was quite a shock throughout the hip-hop community. Trap music is far and away the most popular and influential genre of rap music right now, and most of its biggest artists credit Gucci Mane for their success. With the Instagram post, Gucci stated that his 2005 album Trap House was the original trap rap album. However, T.I. wasn’t going to take that statement lying down, and took to Instagram today to stake his own claim as the inventor of trap music. READ MORE

