LeBron James’ Kicks (And Stats) Showed The Knicks Who’s King

LeBron let his custom Nikes and a 24-point win talk for him after Enes Kanter called him “princess” following their last match-up in November.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
After months of anticipation, NBA fans finally got to see a showdown between LeBron James and the New York Knicks.

Back in November, Knicks big man Enes Kanter responded to James’ declaration that he was “King Of New York” by calling him “princess.”

Monday night, they finally had their rematch, and LeBron displayed Hall Of Fame levels of pettiness before the game even tipped off.

LeBron’s kicks weren’t the only statement he made. This dunk — which sent a grown man the same size as him scrambling for cover — counted for two of his 26 points. He also added 6 rebounds and 11 assists.

After the 24-point win, it’s safe to say LeBron’s throne is safe for another season.

