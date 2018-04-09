News
Home > News

Beyhive, Assemble: Beyonce’s Coachella Set Will Be Live Streamed This Weekend

Nobody can see you crying in the comfort of your own home

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce

Source: WENN / WENN

It’s almost time for Beyoncé to take the stage at Coachella, and anticipation is at an all-time high. Fans are still waiting to see whether or not the Queen is going to drop an album before her performance, but even if Bey performs the same songs she has been for years, the Beyhive will still be all eyes and ears.

Coachella is always the event to be at, and people flock to the dessert for a 3-day weekend of music, special guests, and super hot weather. For the last few year, Coachella has invited fans from all over the world into the festival by live streaming a big portion of the sets that go on throughout the weekend, though some bigger acts have opted out of the stream prior years. The good news for this year? Fans not in the desert will have their chance to watch Beyonce’s headlining set from the comfort of their living rooms.

https://twitter.com/Bey_Legion/status/983365403245150209

So, great news for everyone who didn’t drop nearly $400 on a Coachella ticket, we all still get to witness the greatness that is Beyoncé. This is definitely going to be a moment.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 3 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 4 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 4 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 4 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 5 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 6 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 7 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Photos