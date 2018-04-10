How Blac Chyna Came Up After Losing Her Stroller Endorsement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Blac Chyna made headlines after using a stroller as a weapon. She also was allegedly kicked out of Six Flags where the incident took place. Chyna lost her deal with a stroller company, but a headphone company will keep her as the face of their brand.

Follow @TheRSMS

Safaree recently was robbed at gun point for jewelry and money. Gary With Da Tea talked about how one of the robbers was a friend of his. It looks like you really have to watch the people in your life.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: In Defense Of Blac Chyna… [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Blac Chyna Loses Stroller Deal After Attempted Six Flags Fade

RELATED: Why Blac Chyna Might Never Go Back To Six Flags [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: