The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Did Drake Drop The Female Anthem Of 2018? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

This weekend fans of Cardi B and Drake got some new music that they love. Cardi B dropped her new album, which on Friday had already gone gold. Headkrack believes there are so many hits on that album and it’s something that people have been waiting for.

Drake also dropped a new single and video for, “Nice For What.” The song is all about women and people are calling it the anthem of 2018. It looks like it’s a good time for hip-hop.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Drake “Nice For What” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Drake Working For Adidas? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Drake Impresses With His Autographed Jersey Collection [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Star Transformation: Drake

21 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Drake

Continue reading Star Transformation: Drake

Star Transformation: Drake

From a humble start on 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' to a highly successful career in Hip Hop, Drake is living a true Hollywood story. See him over the years in our latest Star Transformation.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 1 hour ago
04.10.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 3 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 5 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 5 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 5 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 5 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 6 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 7 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Photos