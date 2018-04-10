Did Drake Drop The Female Anthem Of 2018? [EXCLUSIVE]

This weekend fans of Cardi B and Drake got some new music that they love. Cardi B dropped her new album, which on Friday had already gone gold. Headkrack believes there are so many hits on that album and it’s something that people have been waiting for.

Drake also dropped a new single and video for, “Nice For What.” The song is all about women and people are calling it the anthem of 2018. It looks like it’s a good time for hip-hop.

