Why Ronda Rousey’s First WWE Win Wasn’t That Impressive [EXCLUSIVE]

If you are a fan of wrestling then you saw Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34. She made her debut and fans were very impressed with her win. The person she went didn’t stand a chance and some believe if it was a better competitor she would’ve lost.
Migos tour bus was pulled over by the cops in North Carolina, but they weren’t on it. Over 420 grams of marijuana was found on it as well as Xanex pills. The men on the bus were arrested for the illegal drugs.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Quavo, Ronda Rousey, Floyd Mayweather & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Ronda Rousey’s Mother Reveals Family’s Black Ancestry
RELATED: Migos Tour Bus Stopped In North Carolina, 420 Grams Of Marijuana Found
The Latest:
- Remy Ma Congratulates Cardi B On Pregnancy: “I Am So Happy You Are Free”
- Rick Ross Buys Daughter A Bentley Bentayga For Her Sweet Sixteen
- It’s Adorable Watching Lil Wayne Enjoy His First Time At A PGA Golf Tournament
- Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months In Treatment Program
- OH NO! Giraffe Gets It’s Head Stuck In A Car Window
- LMAO: Kid Wears X-Rated Shirt To School Thinking It’s A McDonald’s Shirt
- Are You Smarter Than A Twitter Troll? Try To Solve The Riddle That Has The Whole Internet Divided
- Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
- Kenya Moore Confirms Her Pregnancy [VIDEO]
- All Hell Broke Loose When #FineMenThatEatAss Started Trending On Twitter This Weekend