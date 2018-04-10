Why Ronda Rousey’s First WWE Win Wasn’t That Impressive [EXCLUSIVE]

If you are a fan of wrestling then you saw Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34. She made her debut and fans were very impressed with her win. The person she went didn’t stand a chance and some believe if it was a better competitor she would’ve lost.

Migos tour bus was pulled over by the cops in North Carolina, but they weren’t on it. Over 420 grams of marijuana was found on it as well as Xanex pills. The men on the bus were arrested for the illegal drugs.

