Will Beyoncè Try To Have Another Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]

Beyoncè is about to take the stage at Coachella because she had to cancel after announcing her pregnancy last year. Gary With Da Tea believes she will try and get pregnant again because Cardi B just announced she is having a baby. Rickey Smiley doesn’t believe anyone is in competition with having kids.

Kenya Moore also announced her pregnancy on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion. All the women are really happy for her. Congratulations to Cardi B and Kenya Moore!

