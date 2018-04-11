The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Will Beyoncè Try To Have Another Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyoncè is about to take the stage at Coachella because she had to cancel after announcing her pregnancy last year. Gary With Da Tea believes she will try and get pregnant again because Cardi B just announced she is having a baby. Rickey Smiley doesn’t believe anyone is in competition with having kids.

Kenya Moore also announced her pregnancy on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion. All the women are really happy for her. Congratulations to Cardi B and Kenya Moore!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Beyoncé’s Stepfather Speaks About Tiffany Haddish Spilling The Tea

RELATED: Celebrating Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s 10th Wedding Anniversary

RELATED: Is Beyoncé Over-Working? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More

20 photos Launch gallery

Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More

Continue reading Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More

Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 14 hours ago
04.10.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 2 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 4 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 5 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 5 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 5 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 6 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 7 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Photos