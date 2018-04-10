The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack Announces Upcoming Performances With Hip-Hop Legends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Headkrack isn’t just on the radio, but he is also a rapper. He recently announced that he will be going on tour with Eric B, Rakim and some other hip-hop legends. The tour will travel to Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and other cities.

He is super excited about this opportunity and is ready to take his career to the next level. A fan during Facebook Live asked if Rihanna was pregnant. He responded saying that if he ever got the chance to go on a date with Rihanna he would try to impregnate her.

