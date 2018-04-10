Headkrack Announces Upcoming Performances With Hip-Hop Legends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack isn’t just on the radio, but he is also a rapper. He recently announced that he will be going on tour with Eric B, Rakim and some other hip-hop legends. The tour will travel to Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and other cities.
He is super excited about this opportunity and is ready to take his career to the next level. A fan during Facebook Live asked if Rihanna was pregnant. He responded saying that if he ever got the chance to go on a date with Rihanna he would try to impregnate her.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Headkrack Talks About Changing Your Appearance For Your Mate [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Headkrack Explains How “Unsolved” Got The Facts Wrong About Biggie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Mya Impresses Headkrack With Her Freestyle Skills [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Remy Ma Congratulates Cardi B On Pregnancy: “I Am So Happy You Are Free”
- Rick Ross Buys Daughter A Bentley Bentayga For Her Sweet Sixteen
- It’s Adorable Watching Lil Wayne Enjoy His First Time At A PGA Golf Tournament
- Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months In Treatment Program
- OH NO! Giraffe Gets It’s Head Stuck In A Car Window
- LMAO: Kid Wears X-Rated Shirt To School Thinking It’s A McDonald’s Shirt
- Are You Smarter Than A Twitter Troll? Try To Solve The Riddle That Has The Whole Internet Divided
- Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
- Kenya Moore Confirms Her Pregnancy [VIDEO]
- All Hell Broke Loose When #FineMenThatEatAss Started Trending On Twitter This Weekend