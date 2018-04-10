Will Katie Holmes’ New Role Cause Problems In Her Relationship With Jamie Foxx? [EXCLUSIVE]

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been dating for quite some time. She will be doing a movie with Seth Green and it appears he will have to lick Katie’s feet. Some believe that Jamie Foxx isn’t happy about this and others say it’s just acting.

Follow @TheRSMS

She will be receiving a check so there shouldn’t be any beef. Rickey Smiley spoke about how it could be uncomfortable for her because everyone doesn’t like people on there feet. We will have to wait and see when the movie comes out.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Mariah Carey Shut Jamie Foxx Down At Floyd Mayweather’s Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo Pratt In New Film

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Talks About The Precious Thing Chris Brown Does For His Sister With Down Syndrome [VIDEO]

The Latest: