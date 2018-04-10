The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Will Katie Holmes’ New Role Cause Problems In Her Relationship With Jamie Foxx? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been dating for quite some time. She will be doing a movie with Seth Green and it appears he will have to lick Katie’s feet. Some believe that Jamie Foxx isn’t happy about this and others say it’s just acting.

She will be receiving a check so there shouldn’t be any beef. Rickey Smiley spoke about how it could be uncomfortable for her because everyone doesn’t like people on there feet. We will have to wait and see when the movie comes out.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

